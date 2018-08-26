Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £15m leisure centre for North Kirklees has been approved.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has given the go-ahead for the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre, to replace the current Spenborough Pool and Fitness Complex at Liversedge – which is almost 50-years-old.

The huge investment is the first major leisure infrastructure in the north of the borough for decades.

But it comes at the cost of displacing current users of the swimming pool on the A638 Bradford Road for TWO years.

It is proposed that the athletics track, fitness suite and studios will stay open throughout the build.

The council has said members, swimming clubs and school swimming groups will be able to use other council facilities at Huddersfield, Dewsbury or Batley.

The project to build the £34m Huddersfield Leisure Centre in Spring Grove Street took a similar timescale but users were able to continue at the old site on Southgate.

Kirklees Council has said other sites were considered for Spen Valley but the existing site is the most viable.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting that gave the green light, Deputy Leader Clr David Sheard said: “We originally wanted to build this on the football pitches at the back but we couldn’t get the drainage sorted. The Environment Agency were totally intransigent and they wouldn’t agree to it.

“Then the funding was withdrawn.

“That could have meant we could have built a new facility before pulling the old one down.”

The plans for the new centre include: An eight-lane 25m pool with seating gallery A five-lane 20m training pool with movable floor A fitness suite Two exercise studios A spin studio Changing facilities

Facilities for people with a disability and complex needs.

Clr Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Our financial investment in a new leisure centre in Spenborough will directly lead to a social investment in the long-term health of our residents for years to come.

“KAL (Kirklees Active Leisure), our key partner on this development, will be offering a range of affordable fitness and leisure activities that are essential to encouraging people to increase their activity levels.

“We know that being more active is essential to improving wellbeing and living a healthy life and I’m confident the new leisure centre will inspire and support local people to make good use of the modern facilities available.

“This build is all about delivering on our promises to provide a fantastic leisure centre for people living in the Spen Valley.

“We have considered how best to deliver this new facility, whilst continuing to provide as full a range of services as possible for those who use the centre.

“We know that there will be some disruption from closing the pool for up to two years but I am confident that by working together in a creative way, we can minimise the impact on those who use all our pools in North Kirklees, whilst looking forward to a brand new leisure centre.

“We are committed to working with schools to make the transition to the new pool as seamless as possible so that children can continue to have swimming lessons during the build period.

“By replacing the current pool, which is reaching the end of its usable life, with modern pools designed to offer flexible swimming opportunities, we are making sure that generations of young people from the Spen Valley will be able to swim here in the future.”