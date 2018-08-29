Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greenhead College has paid tribute to an A Level student whose body was found in woodland on exam results day.

Owen Williams, 18, received his results on the morning of Thursday August 16. At 8.45pm that night police found his body at Hollins Hey landfill site off Blackley Road, after receiving reports of concerns for his safety.

Today (Wednesday) Greenhead College principal Simon Lett said: "We are very saddened by Owen’s death and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"During his two years at College, Owen studied Business, Economics and Maths A Levels, the Extended Project Qualification, and worked towards his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

"A reliable, good-humoured and popular student, Owen will be greatly missed by Greenhead College staff and students. He was a strong team player and an enthusiastic learner who will be remembered for his wit and good humour.

"His teachers comment on his enthusiasm for studying, initiative shown in lessons, wider reading and strong numerical skills. Cheerful, reliable and fully engaged, Owen had made full access to all opportunities available to him.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Police said there were are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile West Yorkshire’s coroners office has opened an inquest into Owen’s death. It was adjourned to a date to be confirmed.