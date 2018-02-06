Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well over 30 students from Greenhead College have been offered places at either Oxford or Cambridge universities.

The total of 34 is far more than last year’s 24 from the college which has consistently sent more students to these universities than any other school or college in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The college has a comprehensive programme to help its students in the highly competitive application process with subject specific tutorials, admissions test seminars, interview workshops and a mock interview day. The students also attend a conference, at which they meet with current Oxford and Cambridge students and lecturers for advice and information.

Greenhead’s Oxbridge co-ordinator Richard Pember said: “The college aims to support each and every student with diverse enrichment opportunities and the Oxbridge programme is one of many. We are extremely pleased with the success rates of our Oxbridge candidates here at Greenhead with approximately one in three applicants receiving offers.”

The college’s Oxbridge success comes alongside Greenhead being shortlisted for the Times Educational Supplement Sixth Form College of the Year award. The winner will be announced on February 23.

The full list of Greenhead students offered an Oxbridge place is:

Shaimerden Abekov, Isabelle Aldridge, Ezra Allen, Emmeline Armitage, Habeeb Baig, William Battye, Joe Brown, Joe Chambers, Annabel Clark, Laura Cowan, Luke Detraux, Lucy Doig, Luke Eades, Charlotte Green, Will Holmes, Shahnaz Iqbal, Charlotte Ives, Molly Jones, Maaedah Khan, Elinor Lang, Ela Ludlam, Ciaran Marshall, Shaun Marshall, Tilly Morgan, Frances Murgatroyd, James Nelson, Leah O’Connell, Annabel Oldham, Anna Parry, Holly Robinson, Lucy Stewart, Abe Sugarman, Lily Thompson and Olivia Wilkinson.