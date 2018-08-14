Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Environmental campaigners placed pollution warning signs on cars for sale at a Huddersfield Volkswagen dealership.

Members of Greenpeace Huddersfield placed stickers on the windows of vehicles in the forecourt of the Leeds Road VW branch, on Friday.

The stickers read: "Warning: driving this car creates dangerous levels of pollution."

The stunt was part of Greenpeace's campaign to stop the German automotive giant building polluting diesel cars.

The charity wants VW to just produce electric cars.

Jeff Rice, Greenpeace Huddersfield group member, said: “Air pollution is an invisible killer, and diesel vehicles are the biggest culprit.

“Volkswagen knows its diesel cars cause pollution. It was even caught cheating emissions tests.

“It’s time for Volkswagen to live up to its name, and stop making cars that harm people’s health. It’s time for Volkswagen to ditch diesel.”

The stunt follows the Volkswagen emissions test cheating scandal.

VW, which also owns the Audi, Seat and Skoda marques, had marketed their diesel engines as clean and efficient.

But it was later revealed that their diesel cars, which emitted unsafe levels of harmful nitrous oxide gases (NOx), had been programmed to cheat emissions tests.

While VW is yet to face civil or criminal charges in the UK, the manufacturer is now facing the largest group litigation action in UK history, brought by British consumers seeking compensation over the emissions cheating scandal.

Huddersfield Volkswagen declined to comment when approached by the Examiner.