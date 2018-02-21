Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his neighbour with a screwdriver when he asked him to stop shouting.

Paul Hirst drunk half a bottle brandy prior to the attack at the Willow Dene supported housing complex in Fartown.

The 52-year-old said he was trying to express his upset following the recent death of his ex-partner.

He pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today from custody.

The incident happened at the Bradford Road complex on January 18 this year.

Hirst had been out drinking and when he returned at 5pm had a run -in with a fellow resident, who has learning difficulties.

Prosecutor Lisa Evans told magistrates: “He began arguing with another resident at the address who told him to stop shouting at him.

“Staff came and sent him (Hirst) to his room.

“He came back carrying a screwdriver and assaulted the resident with it, digging it into his side.

“Fortunately no injuries were sustained and the worker called police.

“They arrested him at the address and the screwdriver was found under his bed.”

In interview Hirst accepted that he had drunk half a bottle of brandy and three or four Kestrels, a 9% strength lager.

He said he couldn’t remember what happened but was “in a mood” with the other resident.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that Hirst recently lost his ex-partner and the mother of his children and he was in mourning for her.

She said he drinks to excess and that day had been out drinking before returning to his accommodation.

Mrs Kidd said: “He was extremely upset and was being told by the complainant, who has learning difficulties, to shut up.

“He’s upset as he was trying to express to others how he was feeling.”

Magistrates were told that Hirst, arrested after missing court yesterday (Feb 20), needed a full assessment by probation staff before he can be sentenced.

This will take place on March 14 and he was released on unconditional bail.