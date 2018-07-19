Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who missed her probation appointments was struggling to cope following the death of her sister.

Sharon Wells, of King Cliffe Flats in Birkby, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

She pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of her community order.

The 44-year-old was convicted of offences of theft and assault earlier this year.

Magistrates gave her a community order including 20 days of rehabilitation activities as punishment.

But she failed to turn up for appointments on May 3 and 29 and did not give an excuse for her absences.

Julie Rock from the Probation Service told the Huddersfield court that the last time the service saw Wells was for her induction appointment in April.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client led a chaotic lifestyle and found the recent death of her sister extremely difficult.

She told magistrates: “It’s had an incredible impact upon her and she’s never felt as low in her life.

“Every effort is tenfold, you get yourself into a black hole you can’t get out of.

“She accepts she has failed to contact the Probation Service but the impact the death has had on this lady is massive.”

Mrs Kidd added that Wells was willing to work with the service and address her issues, adding that a prison sentence would not give her the help she needed.

Magistrates added an extra three rehabilitation activity days to her community order as punishment.