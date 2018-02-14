Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 200 people have died in West Yorkshire in the past 10 years while waiting for an organ transplant, new figures show.

It comes as MPs are set to vote on a bill to change donation laws.

At present people have to opt in so their organs are donation after their death.

The law change would mean everyone will automatically be considered a donor unless we decide to opt out.

Family members could still overrule this should they wish and agree to donation.

Wales has already moved to an opt out system, with Scotland set to follow.

Mark Brown, who grew up in Lindley, is an organ transplant recipient, received a kidney transplant in 1994 which transformed his life.

He has gone on to represent Team GB at the World Transplant Winter Games.

Mark said the most important thing was our loved ones know our donation wishes.

He added: “The debate will raise awareness of the need for organ donors which is great.

“Unfortunately wether it’s an opt in or opt out system is not really relevant.

“The medical teams will always leave the final decision to the next of kin so they could overrule the donor’s decision.

“The bigger message is to have the donation conversation with your loved ones so they know your donation wishes should the time ever arise.

“Don’t debate - donate.”

There were around 210 people waiting for a transplant in West Yorkshire as of August 2017.

Between 2012 and 2017, 736 people in West Yorkshire received transplants with around 220 donors who had died giving organs during the same period.

Next Friday (February 23), Geoffrey Robinson MP will present a Private Members’ Bill in the House of Commons to change organ donation laws in England to an opt out system, following the Daily Mirror’s Change the Law for Life campaign.

But it needs MPs to turn up for the Bill to proceed.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have both backed a change in the law.

Lloyd Embley, Mirror Editor in Chief, said there were seriously ill people lying in hospitals across the country waiting for some hope - hope that often doesn’t come.

He said: “By changing the law on organ donation there will be more hope for more very sick people that they may receive a transplant operation and be able to start living again.

“I struggle to see what MPs could be doing next Friday morning which is more important than saving lives.

“Please, please encourage them to vote.”