Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A groom had a stag do to remember for all the wrong reasons – thanks to a mate’s unusual choice of gift.

James Whittaker was enjoying a night out in Honley with friends ahead of his wedding when one of his pals produced a mini off-road bike to him as a present.

The 31-year-old was then abandoned by the group and jumped on the tiny bike to get back to his best man’s home.

But due to his size he caught the attention of police as he wobbled about in the road and they discovered that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The joiner admitted driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that Whittaker’s unusual form of transport caught the attention of police officers on mobile patrol in the area at 11.30pm on July 13.

He swerved as he pulled out an industrial estate on New Mill Road and they followed him until he stopped at an address near River Park.

As the officers spoke with him they could smell alcohol on his breath and they arrested him after he failed a roadside breath test.

Further tests showed that he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained to magistrates that Whittaker had been out drinking at the Summer Wine Brewery as a precursor to his stag weekend.

He said: “He was having some drinks and a friend popped out with a mini motorbike.

“I’ve seen kids riding round on them and they’re tiny. It’s got an engine, is powered by petrol and sounds like a hair dryer going off.”

Mr Slawinski said that at the end of drinking session the group headed back to the best man’s house where they were all staying.

But the man who bought him the bike refused to put it back into the boot of his car and the group all left Whittaker behind.

Mr Slawinski said: “Stupidly and foolishly he decided to get on the mini motorbike and set off on it.

“He’s 5ft 9ins and 12 stone so when he came across the crossroads, an oversized grown man on an extremely small bike, it was wobbling and attracted the attention of police and they followed him.

“He stopped outside the best man’s house and the rest is history. He’s completely bemused by the whole thing.

“This is a very unusual incident, he’s made a foolish and silly mistake and he apologises to everybody.”

Magistrates were told that a ban from driving would have a ‘monumental affect’ on Whittaker’s job as a self-employed joiner.

They banned Whittaker, of Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, from driving for 12 months.

He will have to pay £500 fine plus £85 court costs and £50 victim surcharge.