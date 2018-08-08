Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band of thugs dragged a taxi driver from his car before stabbing him in his head.

The 36-year-old victim also received flesh wounds to his arms and legs in the terrifying attack, which unfolded outside the BP garage on Bradford Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The driver was reportedly dragged from the cab before being attacked with a knife in the road. He was then taken to hospital where he now remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the horrific attack at 1.50am on Friday. Detectives are following lines of enquiry over reports the men got out of a silver Ford Galaxy and a silver Volkswagen Golf before carrying out the attack.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 13180383141. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.