Kirklees Council has well over 4,000 potholes that urgently need fixing ... but is having trouble finding some of them.

Officials have now written to all the councillors urging them to make sure people who complain to them about potholes give an exact location as to where they are.

Their email to councillors reveals they are targeting the potholes first that are causing the most potential danger.

The email states: “We have allocated additional resources to deal with the backlog of potholes and we are continuing to receive reports on a daily basis.

“We are having issues logging some of these reports due to a lack of clarity as to the exact locations of where the potholes are and other less urgent issues being reported at the same time.

“It would greatly assist the service in targeting our resources more efficiently if you could advise your constituents to help us by providing more details as to where these potholes are, such as a house number or street light number.

“This will help us in identifying those which we are already aware of and we can focus on those of most concern.

“The recent adverse weather and the Easter break have hampered our progress to date but we are planning on a major push to get as many potholes filled in the coming weeks.”

The email adds: “We have of today over 4,400 reported potholes outstanding, which will include duplicated reports and we are continuing to deal with them in the following ways.

“Over the last two weeks our gangs have dealt with over 650 emergency potholes in every ward that require immediate attention and these are being repaired permanently where it is safe to do so. Where it is not safe, e.g. on a busy route we are carrying out a temporary repair which we will be returning to later.

“There are also several gangs who have been in Cleckheaton, Batley East, Lindley, Greenhead, Newsome, Holme Valley North and Holme Valley South repairing reported potholes and others that they find on site. In most cases the gangs are remaining on the same road to carry out preventative repairs to other potholes that might be a cause of concern in the future.”