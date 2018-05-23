Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners get ready.

The Huddersfield Marathon and Half Marathon is back.

There’s also a 5k family fun run for those wanting to do something with the children.

All will take place on the morning of Sunday June 3.

Wane Law, of White Rose Marathons which organises the event, said: “The route is the same as the last four years, the marathon is two laps of the half marathon, and again the YMCA are organising the family fun run.

“It’s a great event. The full marathon, due to the nature of where we live and all the hills, is tough but we have marathon runners who come back every year because of the challenge it gives them.”

He’s calling on Huddersfield folk to step up and volunteer to keep the race going, adding: “We are short on a few volunteers, people can help register runners or be at drink stations which is essential, especially on a sunny day like we expect this year.

“We hope Huddersfield people will support this event and support us, it’s all part of what makes Huddersfield the place it is and puts us on a par with the big cities that are now hosting marathons.”

Here’s a guide to the Huddersfield Marathon and Half Marathon:

When: Sunday June 3 - registration between 8am and 9.45am and the race begins at 10am. The family fun run is at 11am.

Where: It starts at the YMCA, Laund Hill, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield, HD3 3XS.

The route: It takes in some of the most picturesque parts of Huddersfield, including parts of Longwood, Golcar, Pole Moor, Scammonden and then into Sowood and back to Outlane.

Entry: It’s limited to 600 runners and entry for the full marathon is £25 which includes a finishers medal and t-shirt.

The half marathon is £20 and entry for the 5k family fun run is £7.

You can enter by visiting: www.racespace.com/wane-law/huddersfield-marathon-half-marathon

Other information: The full marathon and half marathon is limited to over 18s only.

Under 18s can run the 5k fun run.

How you can help if you don’t want to run:

As with any race, it doesn’t happen without volunteers/marshals, if you can spare a few hours helping to run the race contact events@teamoa.co.uk or visit www.whiterosemarathons.co.uk/huddersfield-marathon for more details.