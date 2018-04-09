The video will start in 8 Cancel

Candidates vying for seats on Kirklees Council have now been confirmed.

Voters go to the polls in each of the district’s 23 wards on May 3.

However, there will be 24 councillors elected – with two seats in Birstall and Birkenshaw vacated due to former Mayor of Kirklees Clr Andrew Palfreeman stepping down two years early due to ill health .

The main parties on Kirklees Council – Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats – are fielding 24 candidates with the Green Party 22.

But there are some new party names on the ballot papers including the Pirate Party UK; the Yorkshire Party; the Dewsbury Borough Independents – Heavy Woollen District; and the Democrats and Veterans Party.

The Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts (TUSC) and UKIP will also field candidates.

Here’s a guide to who is standing in every ward, listed in alphabetical order.

Almondbury:

Tricia Moores: Green Party

Alison Munro: Liberal Democrats

Louise Peace: Labour

Clive Walton: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Lib Dem Linda Wilkinson who is stepping down.

Ashbrow:

Maria Ackroyd: Conservative

Nicola Jackson: Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts (TUSC)

Andrew McCaig: Liberal Democrats

Joan Smithson: Green Party

Harpeet Uppal: Labour

*Seat currently held by Jean Calvert, a former Labour councillor latterly sitting as an Independent

Batley East:

Mahmood Akhtar: Labour

Jessica Berry: Green

Jon Bloom: Liberal Democrats

Keiron Gavaghan: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Mahmood Akhtar

Batley West:

Marnie Cope: Green

Christopher Kane: Liberal Democrats

Garry Kitchin: Pirate Party UK

Gwen Lowe: Labour & Co-operative Party

Paul Young: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Gwen Lowe.

Birstall and Birkenshaw:

Arfan Asif: Labour

Pippa Hepworth: Liberal Democrats

Clare Kane: Liberal Democrats

Jasmine Kennedy: Labour

Susan Lee-Richards: Green

Liz Smaje: Conservative

Mark Thompson: Conservative

* Two sets up for grabs due to Andrew Palfreeman stepping down early and the seat held by Liz Smaje up for re-election, both Conservative.

Cleckheaton:

Susie Bell Proctor: Conservative

Tom Kowalski, Labour & Co-operative

John Lawson: Liberal Democrats

Isabel Walters: Green

*Seat currently held by Lib Dem John Lawson.

Colne Valley:

Nell Griffiths: Labour

James McLeod: Green

Mathew Noble: Conservative

Melanie Roberts: UK Independence Party

Nicola Turner: Liberal Democrats

*Seat currently held by Lib Dem Nicola Turner

Crosland Moor and Netherton:

Robert Barraclough: Green

Steve Bradbury: Independent

Mike Forster: Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

Erin Hill: Labour

Robert Iredale: Liberal Democrats

Susan Laird: UK Independence Party

Tony McGrath: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Erin Hill.

Dalton:

Roger Battye: Liberal Democrats

Sarah Brightmore: Conservative

Simon Duffy: Green

Peter McBride: Labour

Joshua Pearce: Democrats and Veterans Party

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Peter McBride

Denby Dale:

Waheed Anwar: Liberal Democrats

Nick Brook: Green

Billy Jewitt: Conservative

Will Simpson: Labour

*Seat currently held by Conservative Jim Dodds who is stepping down.

Dewsbury East:

Mark Eastwood: Conservative

Dennis Hullock: Liberal Democrats

Tony Kelsall: Green

Aleks Lukic: Dewsbury Borough Independents - Heavy Woollen District

Cathy Scott: Labour

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Cathy Scott

Dewsbury South

Masood Ahmed: Labour

Adrian Cruden: Green

Bernard Diskin: Liberal Democrats

Anthony Penny-Whitworth: Dewsbury Borough Independents - Heavy Woollen District

James Spivey: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Masood Ahmed.

Dewsbury West:

Simon Cope: Green

Sean Guy: Conservative

Kingsley Hill: Liberal Democrat

Mumtaz Hussain: Labour

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Mumtaz Hussain.

Golcar:

Andrew Marchington: Liberal Democrats

Richard Murgatroyd: Labour

Ian Vincent: Green

Jacqueline Walker: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Lib Dem Andrew Marchington

Greenhead:

Robert McGuin: Conservative

John Phillips: Green

Manjit Singh: Liberal Democrats

Mohan Sokhal: Labour

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Mohan Sokhal

Heckmondwike:

Alan Freeman: Green

Viv Kendrick: Labour

Josie Pugsley: Liberal Democrats

Rob Thornton: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Labour’s Viv Kendrick

Holme Valley North:

Elena Bunbury: Conservative

Joshua Dalton: Democrats and Veterans Party

Gina Dungworth: Liberal Democrats

Suzanne Gannon: Labour

Terry Lyons: Independent

*Seat currently held by Independent Terry Lyons

Holme Valley South:

James Dalton: Democrats and Veterans Party

Paul Davies: Labour

Mark Holroyd: Liberal Democrats

Susan Macklin: Green

Nigel Patrick: Conservative

*Seat currently held by Conservative Nigel Patrick

Kirkburton:

Bill Armer: Conservative

Paul Connolly: Labour

Richard Farnhill: Liberal Democrats

Derek Hardcastle: Green

*Seat currently held by Conservative Bill Armer

Lindley:

Cahal Burke: Liberal Democrats

Mike Chalker: Independent

Adam Gregg: Conservative

Yusra Hussain: Labour

Peter Taylor: Green

*Seat currently held by Lib Dem Cahal Burke

Liversedge and Gomersal:

David Hall: Conservative

Jude McKaig: Labour

David Snee: Liberal Democrats

Nicholas Whittingham: Green

*Seat currently held by Conservative David Hall.

Mirfield:

Stephen Bird: Liberal Democrats

Vivien Lees-Hamilton: Conservative

Julie Spencer: Labour

Catherine Whittingham: Green

*Seat currently held by Conservative Vivien Lees-Hamilton.

Newsome:

Karen Allison: Green

Bikatshi Katenga: The Yorkshire Party

Jo Lawson: Labour

Charlie Reid: Conservative

Andrew Wilkinson: Liberal Democrats

*Seat currently held by Karen Allison of the Green Party.