A bereaved nephew is calling on friends and relatives to drink a pint of Guinness – or two – in aid of research into brain tumours.

Rory Jones, 19, of Honley, is encouraging people to down a pint of the black stuff and donate to the Brain Tumour Research charity in memory of his uncle, Mark Smith.

Mark was diagnosed in September 2014 and died in July 2016. Rory aims to raise £2,000 for the charity and pay tribute to his uncle’s Irish heritage.

The fundraising idea #guinnessformark began at the Cricketer’s Arms in Honley and grew quickly. Now, many of those who knew Mark are taking part.

Rory has assured supporters that any drink will do if Guinness isn’t to their taste!

Rory, a student at the University of Nottingham, said: “The fundraising event started off as a bit of fun at my local pub. However, soon lots of people agreed to take part and I think it’s a perfect tribute to my uncle, who insisted on buying me my first pint, a Guinness.”

Mark, managing director at a bed manufacturing company in Mirfield, was diagnosed with a grade 4 brain tumour in September 2014, after suffering from confusion and problems with his balance.

'Fundraising has helped us deal with our bereavement'

He underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy but passed away in July 2016 at the age of 61, just 22 months after his diagnosis.

Rory added: “Since my uncle passed away, my family have enjoyed fundraising. It’s really helped us deal with our bereavement.

My brother, Patrick, completed the London Marathon and my sister, Alana Jones, has also embraced the Guinness challenge. Her friends are really keen to get involved!”

Carol Robertson, head of community fundraising for the Brain Tumour Research charity, said: “Rory’s fundraising event will be a fun way to raise awareness for this dreadful disease, which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

“We hope others are inspired to raise a glass and make a donation to this worthy cause.”

To donate to the Brain Tumour Research charity via Rory’s JustGiving page go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rory-Jones1