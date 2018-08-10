Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police chief has warned gun criminals that they will be caught and “more than likely serve a prison sentence.”

Chief Supt Julie Sykes issued a statement to reassure anxious Huddersfield residents following two shootings in as many days.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following firearms incidents in Birkby and Sheepridge .

The first happened on Monday at around 10.30pm on Blacker Road, Birkby, where shots were fired. No one was injured.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation. Two others were also arrested on Thursday.

The second shooting was on Ruskin Grove at Sheepbridge at 3.22pm on Wednesday. Residents reported hearing two gunshots. Police said no one suffered any injuries.

Police said that ‘arrest enquiries’ have been conducted across the district and both investigations remain ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Sykes, who is district commander of Kirklees Police, said: “We understand there is a lot of concern amongst our residents and communities following the firearms discharges on Blacker Road and Ruskin Grove.

“I want to reassure residents that we treat all firearms incidents extremely seriously and that they will not be tolerated in Kirklees or West Yorkshire.

“I want to reassure the community that these incidents are our utmost priority and are being dealt with robustly. We have made arrests in connection with the incidents, both of which were targeted attacks and are continuing to work around the clock on the extensive investigations.

“ West Yorkshire Police has a dedicated team of officers in the Firearms Prevent Team – a specialist unit that investigates firearms discharges and does all it can to bring the perpetrators responsible to justice. We take a proactive approach to removing firearms from the streets of Kirklees and West Yorkshire to ensure that the people who live, work and visit our towns and cities are safe.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams are also very active in the communities; we have enhanced our high visibility patrols around the affected areas, so that residents feel supported and reassured and we are liaising with community partners and the local authority with continual updates.

“I also want to send a direct message to those involved in the use of firearms and violent crime: you will be caught and you will more than likely serve a prison sentence. Those who illegally carry or conceal weapons are negative role models and need to be removed from our communities.”

Anyone with any information about either of the incidents are urged to contact the police to assist with the ongoing investigation via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180389966 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.