Mirfield’s last remaining bank is scrapping its counter service and replacing it with tablet devices.

Customers going to the Halifax in Huddersfield Road won’t be able to pay in or withdraw coins, pay bills with Giro Bank Credit or use their passbook.

The bank has sent letters to customers saying the branch will close shortly for a revamp.

When the branch re-opens it will not longer have counters and customers will be asked to use service point machines or tablets instead.

Staff will be on hand to help.

The Halifax is the last bank in Mirfield. Since 2011 HSBC, Barclays and the NatWest have all closed along with the Yorkshire Building Society.

In a letter to customers the Halifax said: “The way people choose to do their banking is changing so we’re adapting too.

“We regularly review how our branches are used and look for ways to make sure the services we offer fit to our customers’ needs.

“It may seem strange at first as we won’t have counters in this branch anymore. These will be replaced with easy-to-use tablets and self-service points that give you access to the most common banking services, quickly and simply.”

The bank will close for “refitting” and afterwards the branch will “look and feel different.”

The letter adds: “You’ll still be able to do most things and there will be some new services but other facilities, such as paying in or withdrawing coins and making bill payments using Bank Giro Credit, will no longer be available.”

The nearest Halifax branches are in Brighouse and Dewsbury.