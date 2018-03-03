The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police ordered hospital campaigners to cover up their ‘Hands Off HRI’ slogans on a visit to meet Jeremy Corbyn, it has emerged.

A coachload of Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) members travelled to Westminster on Wednesday for a key meeting with the Labour leader.

After battling through the snow to get there, they were angered when officers who control entry to the House of Commons, told them that their HoHRI branded clothing was “party political” and therefore not allowed.

The members covered up but many exposed them once safely inside the historic Parliament buildings.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has now complained and raised the issue in a House of Commons debate.

Prominent member, Nicola Jackson, said: “I was shocked when challenged about my attire and look forward to the outcome.”

Sheryl Odlum said: “It’s not party political, but anything that challenges this regime’s policies is out of order these days.”

Another member of the HoHRI party, Pat Fulgoni, added: “It didn’t affect me personally but what a ridiculous situation for well-meaning Hands Off HRI activists.”

Mr Sheerman took the chance to raise the issue in a well attended Commons debate on Thursday.

He said: “I had a large party who struggled down on a coach, campaigning to keep Huddersfield Royal Infirmary open.

“They had a blue, Huddersfield colour strip, that said Hands Off HRI.

“They were told by the police here to take them off or cover them up because they were party political before they were allowed up to the committee room area.

“We’re in danger where wealthy and well connected people can come and book rooms without a member, book tables in our restaurants.

“If there’s going to be one rule for ordinary people to come here and another for wealthy people, we should look at this very seriously.”

The leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom MP, promised to investigate.

The meeting with Jeremy Corbyn saw the Labour leader vow to support the HRI campaign.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to reveal next Friday, whether or not the controversial plan to demolish the infirmary and move emergency care to

Halifax is allowed or if a deeper probe into hospital chiefs’ plans should be ordered.

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP) has been holding a desktop review of the merits of hospital chiefs’ plans.

It could recommend a more thorough look at the proposal which would involve visiting the hospitals and the area.

The public are expected to be informed on March 9.