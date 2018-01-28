Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley eBayer is selling a piece of paper covered in lyrics said to be by global rap superstar Eminem - for £4,000.

The seller says the paper is a handwritten lyric sheet by Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers and Slim Shady, dating back to 1998.

It has been listed as a buy it now item for £3,999.99 by seller Mellbmell from Batley.

The listing says: "Original, pre fame handwritten lyric sheet from a radio show freestyle in 1998 written by the man Marshall Mathers himself.

"This is the only known lyric sheet in hands of a private collector. No certificate of authenticity as they are not worth the paper they are written on, too many fake signatures are authenticated by PSA.

"Lyrics on the sheet are mostly from the "broke the rubber" freestyle, however it features some other lyrics never used to my knowledge.

"The condition of the item is best seen in the pictures. It is nearly 20 years old now, It is yellowed in parts, some perforation is missing from removing it from its original pad. It has some stains and shows signs of folding."

Explaining how the sheet arrived in Batley, the eBayer says: "I purchased this from another reputable collector that obtained it from a TV film producer that was given it as a gift by Marshall's uncle, Todd Nelson, after interviewing him for a documentary on Eminem's rise to fame in the early 2000s."

If you want it you'll have to go to Batley - as the seller says he's 'very reluctant' to post it out.

