Hannah Boden from Huddersfield is the Girls Under 21 Racketlon world champion.

The 18-year-old added the world crown to her European Under 21 title with a brilliant victory of Zuzana Severinova of the Czech Republic in Zurich.

Racketlon combines the sports of table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis (in that order).

Hannah’s win came with scores of 21-10, 21-3 and 14-20 – she didn’t need to pick up the tennis racket, which is the ultimate accolade in the sport.

She was delighted to take the gold after her previous exploits in the worlds.

In 2014, she missed out to Katie Birt in the Under 16s and, in 2016, she missed out on the podium to Christine Seehofer (Austria), Gugl and Severinova in the Under 21s.

This year, however, the four times British champion was in no mood to be denied.

After defeating Severinova she also played in the GB Elite team that won silver, losing narrowly to Austria in the final (by just three points).

This is the first time that the GB team has even made the team final.

Hannah has a growing reputation in the sport, which is also played by her brother Piers at top level.

The former Honley High School students starred from an early age.

Piers was Under 16 British Open Champion in 2014, when Hannah became Women’s English Open Amateur Champion at the age of just 13.

They later teammed up in 2016 to win the Under 21 Mixed Doubles at the Racketlon World Teams and Doubles Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the same event, they won a silver in the Under 21 team event for Great Britain and Hannah won a further silver in the Under 21 Ladies Doubles. Piers then took bronze in the Under 21 Men’s Doubles.

Hannah, who now lives in Taylor Hill, also became Under 17 National Badminton Champion the same year for her club Valley St James (where Olympic star Marcus Ellis was also a member).

She had previously won the Under 15 gold at the Glasgow International Youth Badminton Championships, beating players from 14 other countries.

Some of the best age-group Europeans were in the field, in addition to players from further afield such as India.

Hannah defeated the Finnish Champion in the semi-finals before beating top Scottish girl, Lauren Middleton, in the final.

Middleton had knocked out the Danish No1 seed in her semi-final.

Earlier in the competition, Boden also won a bronze medal in the girls doubles, playing alongside Middleton and losing in the semi-finals to the eventual winners from Denmark.

Hannah has played both tennis and badminton for Yorkshire and also attended the West Yorkshire netball academy.