Mums do so much for us and ask for so little in return.

Today we're celebrating the thousands of Huddersfield mums who are cherished and loved by their children.

We asked you to post your selfies with mum on our Facebook page - and we were flooded with pictures!

Here they all are.

Many readers shared touching stories with their pictures.

Shelbie Paige Hale said: "My beautiful mum passed away October 2017 leaving her 6 babies. Miss her so much would love to see her in the Examiner xx love and miss u mummy xx

Natalie Belghith said: "Me and my amazing mum. She has had such a bad year and half. In and out of hospital. Currently recovering in Sheffield from suspected sepsis. She is my absolute rock, an amazing role model and just an fantastic mummy. My mum is called Linda Taralunga and is from Kirkheaton xxxxxxxx."

Sharon Garraghan said: "Here my mum the queen in our eyes. She 82 from Huddersfield. Her name is Kathleen Garraghan. Happy mothers day to all you mothers out there x."

Gareth Eagleton said: "Me from Kirkheaton and my beautiful mother, Bridget Eagleton, from Marsh. Bridget is the life and soul of any party and always in high spirits, despite suffering from a mild form of dwarfism. Happy Mother's Day/Grandmother's Day from Arthur! Xx

Jackie Sykes said: "Me and my amazing strong mum. We have been through so much in the last 5 months, losing her husband,my dad,of 48 years and then his sister 3 months later. I really don't know she does it. Love you always."

Lauren Bell said: "Me and my amazing mum Janet who passed away 4 years ago! Miss her everyday ! We were best friends and she was a amazing, kind, loving and funny. Mother's Day is not the same without her xxx."

Kizzy Smallwood said: "This is me and my mum. Her name is Sommai, and we lost contact with each other for 10 years when I moved back to the UK. I was searching for her the whole time and I finally found her last year and we were reunited a few months later. I won't be able to see her this mother's day as she's still in Hong Kong, but I can finally talk to her and know she's safe this year."

Sabba Siddiqui said: "Me and my beautiful mum Shabana Begum. This woman is just so amazing and fights hard for people to live. I don't know what I'd do without her. She's fought and won a battle with Hepatitis C but going through that never stopped her being there for me and my brothers."

And Kim Rowbottom said: "This is me and my mum. She’s battling the dreaded C right now and has been the strongest women I know always doing things for others and never asks for anything in return. She is my whole word and don’t say it enough but I love you mum xx."