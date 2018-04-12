Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man posted a woman he was banned from seeing a greetings card filled with £50 in cash, a court heard.

The purple envelope was hand delivered to her Cleckheaton home and contained a card with the typed message “Just to say forgive me” and the money in five £10 notes.

Michael Coleman was banned from contacting the victim or going to her house.

He has been charged with harassing her by allegedly posting messages on a community Facebook page accusing her of benefit fraud.

The 48-year-old appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The alleged harassment took place between February 16 and March 10 this year.

Coleman allegedly left his victim unwanted texts and voicemails, lecturing her about the Bible and accusing her of supporting Hitler after she visited Germany.

On one occasion he allegedly posted some derogatory messages about her on the Cleckheaton Matters Facebook page, claiming that she was a con artist and was receiving disability benefits that she was not entitled to.

Coleman was charged with the offence and given bail conditions not to contact the victim, described as an acquittance he met during a night out, or go to her home.

He was arrested and brought before the court on Monday for breaching these conditions after calling her nine times in the early hours of the morning.

Coleman was re-bailed but was arrested yesterday after again getting in touch with the complainant, the Huddersfield court was told.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Since meeting him she has had problems with him and various offences have been reported to police.

“On April 11 she was at home when her daughter noticed that something had been posted through the letterbox.

“It was a purple envelope with her name in black pen written on the front with no stamp so it had been hand delivered.

“She said she recognised the handwriting as that of the defendant as it was the same writing on a card she’d received from him before.

“On the front there was a message saying “Just to Say” and inside was the message “Forgive Me” with five £10 notes.

“She said she knew Coleman sent this card and believed that the money was for some damage he’d caused. “

Police were called and arrested him in the early hours of the morning.

Coleman had denied breaching his bail conditions a second time.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard argued that while his client was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage no further action was taken and so he had no reason to sent the card with the cash enclosed.

He told magistrates: “The message was printed and the only writing on the card was two words, her name.

“She says she recognised the handwriting but I’ve been living with my partner for 18 years and I wouldn’t recognise her handwriting from this,

“The card is consistent with being sent from the person responsible for the damage. The evidence you have is tenuous in the extreme.”

But magistrates found the matter proved and remanded Coleman, of Turnsteads Avenue in Cleckheaton, into custody until his next hearing at the court.

This will be made via a prison video link next Thursday.