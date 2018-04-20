Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some might say it’s a serious trip hazard but the sight of cables trailing along pavements to charge electric cars will soon be commonplace, it is claimed.

The Examiner was sent these photos taken on a road in Slaithwaite which show a cable trailing on a path for several car lengths, possibly around 30ft.

One of the neighbours has questioned the safety of such a practice.

Trevor Wood, who sent the photos, said: “I am in favour of a cleaner environment but surely this cannot be allowed on a busy public footpath. Is this the normal practice for people with electric cars?”

The owner of the car, who did not want to be named, said it was not always possible to park right outside his home or charge his charge at other locations.

He says that carrying out a ‘supercharge’ of his petrol/electric hybrid usually takes around 40 minutes - but it can be substantially longer using a standard three pin plug.

As well as using anti-trip mats he also puts down a bright yellow warning sign whenever charging takes place from his home.

He also paid £600 from his own money to have a charging point installed at work. The home charging point cost £160 thanks to a government subsidy.

“I take the environment extremely seriously. We have solar panels on the house and we hardly throw away any waste.”

He believes such cables aren’t much different from someone vaccing their car or a window cleaner/gardener using a water hose.

And he says electric cars will soon be commonplace as Britain is due to ban the sale of all new diesel and petrol cars from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide are damaging public health.

“When I drive around the Colne Valley I don’t have to engage the petrol engine at all, so I am not polluting anything. I can do 200 to 300 miles to a single gallon (of petrol).”

“When there is a trailing cable I put a warning triangle out. I am not the only person who does this and it is going to become extremely common.”

“I use the cable (at home) a couple of times a week - early in the morning or very late at night.”

And he said there had been “zero complaints” from neighbours about the cable, adding: “Most neighbours have been very supportive and helpful and do leave a space.”

He said that Kirklees Council ought to allow him a ‘designated parking space’ outside his home so that the cable does not have to stretch so far.

Green councillor Andrew Cooper, who is a big supporter of electric vehicles, said it was clear that charging stations would be needed on streets in the not too distant future.

“If the council was smart they would get in early. In 20 or 30 years petrol stations could be things of the past.”

He said public safety was important when placing cables and hoses on pavements.

“It’s about balance. We have to make sure anybody who is placing cables is aware of the safety of others, whether Hoovering a car or charging a vehicle. I am not asking for an exception for those with electric vehicles.”