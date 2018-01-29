Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An artist has put out a rallying call for people to back the HRI campaign after suffering a serious health scare of his own.

Illustrator and sculptor Dave Bradbury thought his time was up when he was rushed to the infirmary with chest pains last week.

After receiving exemplary care at the hospital for a blood clot on his lung he has urged people to join the fight to save the hospital or risk losing services forever.

Dave, 50, was rushed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary last Tuesday evening after falling ill at home.

“I thought my days were at an end,” he said. “It was very scary. When I got to A&E things went downhill fast.

“While I was waiting for results of a blood test I got an almighty pain; I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t move.

“I was looking at my family thinking this could be the last time I see them.”

Dave was saved from the potentially fatal blood clot thanks to the emergency care available at the infirmary in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was put on a quick acting blood thinner and was later diagnosed as having pneumonia.

He said: “The staff are worth their weight in gold. I’m lucky that I was taken in at night when the roads are relatively empty.

“I’m not sure what would have happened if it had been rush hour, if I had got stuck on the bypass on the way to Halifax.”

He added: “I remember the Anarchy in the UK stuff from the 1970s, I think we need some of that now as it’s more like apathy in the UK.

“We’re sleepwalking from one thing to another.

“We need some protests and so I’m trying to support what Karl Deitch is doing with Let’s Save HRI.

“We’re paying for these services and we’re getting short-changed.

“They keep taking things away and shutting things down.

“The people working in the NHS are bending over backwards to help us – it’s very frustrating.

“I just want people to wake up and be aware, it could be your mother, your daughter or your husband.

“When HRI is shut down and someone is stuck on the Elland bypass and it kills somebody, are you going to say sorry, I didn’t bother doing anything, I didn’t think it was that important.”

Dave, who drew a satirical cartoon about HRI leaving two years ago, has now drawn another about local health chiefs’ plans.

The drawing references the clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) behind the controversial changes and also pays homage to Karl Deitch with a cheeky tag.

Karl commented: “We would like to thank Dave for producing a fantastic illustration that perfectly encapsulates what we are here for and why we must finish what we started.

“That is to safe guard our beloved HRI and retain all services for Huddersfield and Kirklees.”