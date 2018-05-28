Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who suffered a heart attack has been left fuming after being told he has to wait NINE months to find out how he is doing.

Andy Richards, 63, of Golcar was rushed to A&E on April 2 with a potentially fatal heart problem.

Mr Richards, who first had a heart attack seven years ago, said he had an angina attack and felt like his “chest was going to explode.”

Despite living only five minutes from HRI, paramedics took him to Calderdale Royal, where he was treated and stabilised.

After two days in the care of the cardiology department in Halifax the doctor told him he may be able to avoid a triple heart bypass and could go home.

The consultant said he would put him on medication and review the situation in three months.

But Mr Richards was left shocked when he tried to arrange the appointment in July to be told there was nothing available until December.

Despite complaints to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, he has been told nothing can be done.

Mr Richards said the lengthy wait to learn his fate was very unsettling.

He said: “The consultant said he wanted to see me in three months to monitor if the medication was working which would allow me to avoid a triple bypass.

“In the good old days when you were discharged they would give you an appointment and you would take it away with you in your little mitt.

“This time I got told to wait for a text message and when it came I rang straight away.

“The lady was very nice and tried to be helpful but when she said the first available appointment was December I said ‘What!’.

“I explained to her what the consultant had said but she said there was nothing she could do.

“She put me through to the consultant’s secretary who said the same.

“What is the point of the consultant saying come back in three months if they can’t give you an appointment until nine months – it’s ridiculous.

“If I’m left for nine months they won’t know if things have got worse and I might need surgery, which will cost them more.”

The Trust’s Chief Operating Officer, Helen Barker, said: “Our appointments service is run on a partial booking service, therefore appointments are not given on discharge if required over six weeks.

“The reason for this is that until six weeks in advance, clinics can be cancelled due to consultant leave and rota changes to cover our unplanned emergency services.

“Therefore this model aims to reduce the number of appointment cancellations patients experience.

“We have recently undergone a reconfiguration of services this has improved our outpatient capacity but will take time for us to clear the backlog of pending appointments.

“We recognise that we have limited medical resources and all appointments are validated by the medical team and therefore would only wait longer that the initial timescale for their appointment if it was clinically safe to do so.”