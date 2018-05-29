Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heart patient has had an apology from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after he was told he would have to wait nine months for an appointment.

Heart attack survivor Andy Richards, 63, of Golcar, was rushed to hospital in April and when he’d recovered was told he’d need to be seen again in three months.

But when he rang the hospital to book an appointment he was told there was nothing available until December.

After the story was published by the Examiner Mr Richards had a call from the hospital to apologise – and offer him a new date.

Mr Richards said: “The phone rang at 10.20am on Tuesday and it was a lady from the hospital. She said she had been looking through the appointments and she had found two cancellations.

“One was with a different consultant at the end of June and the other was with my previous consultant at the beginning of August. I prefer the continuity and went for the appointment with my previous consultant on August 2.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Richards added: “I was given a verbal apology and I thanked them very much. I am not getting at the staff, who do a good job, it’s the system.

“From speaking to friends I don’t think my experience is a one off. Even though I have an appointment in December they said to keep that until after I’ve seen the consultant. If I don’t need the December appointment I can always cancel it later.”

Mr Richards, who first had a heart attack seven years ago, was rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax with an angina attack in April.

He was stabilised and spent two days in hospital.

Mr Richards tweeted the Examiner story about himself tagging in Prime Minister Theresa May, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker.

When the story was published on Facebook several other readers reported similar waits for appointments.

Mr Richards added: “At the end of all this I am just a bit frustrated that I had to go to these lengths to get a result. The system is flawed and patients shouldn’t have to complain publicly to get something done about it.”

A spokesman for the hospital trust said a recent reconfiguration of services had meant more outpatient appointments and staff were working through a backlog.