Huddersfield fell silent today and hundreds turned out for the heartbreaking service to celebrate the life of teenage dancer Katelyn Dawson.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl died following a horrific crash in Moldgreen on January 10.

And so it was with a heavy heart that her grieving family and friends flooded Huddersfield Parish Church to pay an emotional farewell.

The teenager was a ‘passionate’ Year 11 pupil at Shelley College and also a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School.

She died when a BMW crashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road.

Katelyn’s silver coffin was draped in pink floral tributes and carried in to church by members of Katelyn’s family, including her dad Colin and her sister Stevie’s partner, Alex.

As the cortege arrived in church Emma McKenna, Deputy Head of Lindley Junior School, friend and colleague of Katelyn’s mum Ang Dawson played the piano.

Vicar of Lindley Rev’d Rachel Firth was granted special permission to conduct the service at Huddersfield Parish Church instead of in her own parish, to accommodate the crowds of mourners inside the church.

Reverend Firth said: “We have come here today to remember before God, Katelyn – just a child – almost a woman – a beautiful girl - a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie and friend - whose life has ended so abruptly and senselessly.

“We have come to celebrate Katelyn’s short life – to give thanks to God for it – for all highs and lows, all the wonders and worries that her being in our lives has brought us.

“But in Katelyn’s death the normal order of living and dying has been disordered. No-one expects to outlive their child. There is no preparation for such a thing, and there is no road map for our emotions.

“There is great grief and loss, and there are emotions and challenges beyond usual grief too.”

A video of Katelyn with her friends was played to a music soundtrack entitled ‘You will always shine’.

A poignant poem written by Katelyn’s sister Stevie’s partner Alex was read as a eulogy painted a picture of the talented youngster’s personality and the deep loss felt by everyone who knew her.

It reads: Even though you’re not here to see all this pain

Inside of our hearts is where you’ll remain:

The make-up stains and your music so loud

Brushes full of hair with an attitude proud.

There will be many times we will need you there,

a shoulder to cry on or a memory to share;

to argue, to fight and to laugh with all night;

to protect you from life when it didn’t seem right.

But you’d never back down no matter who it would be

Growing into a woman and it was beautiful to see

We’ll miss your smile, we’ll miss your whine

To hear the front door slam one more time

But remember us all until the day we know

We can hold you again and never let go.

‘Defying Gravity’ from the musical Wicked was sung by Maddy Carr and danced by the Shelley College Dancers.

Three of Katelyn’s close friends Chloe, Aaliyah and Kasie, also gave tributes.

‘All Night’ by Beyonce was played as mourners left the church.

Books of condolence were available at the church and a collection was made to The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

One of Katelyn’s friends, Eunique Dickenson, took to organising a Go Fund Me page towards Katelyn’s funeral costs which raised £6,800 in the weeks’ following her death.