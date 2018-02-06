Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old Deighton boy who has died suddenly.

Oakley Gledhill, known as Bear, suffered from severe epilepsy and sadly passed away on Friday.

His death has devasted his parents Lorraine and Barrie and older brother Rohan.

Barrie posted a tribute picture on Facebook and said Oakley’s funeral would be a celebration of his ‘short but happy life’.

Since news of the tragedy broke, their many friends and family have rallied round to support them and offer their help at this tragic time.

One of them, Leanne, set up a go fund me page to pay towards his funeral.

She posted: “A beautiful friend of mine, Lorraine, and her husband Barrie, have lost their little boy who is only four years old very suddenly.

“As you can imagine the family are suffering not only the heartache but also the financial pressure which they are about to face.

“I feel totally heartbroken for the family and would like to try help ease a little financial pressure.”

Leanne goes on to say Oakley’s mum had also been unwell in hospital.

She added: “Her little boy suffered from disabilities and epilepsy but his passing has come as a total shock.

“Financially they will need a little support...

“Every little helps, I know we have great community spirit when it’s needed so please help me to help them if you can.”

One person who donated posted: “May this little angel fly high in paradise. Condolences to his parents and family at such a tragic time. It’s heartbreaking.”

Little Oakley was pictured in the Examiner in September when his mum was calling for him to be moved to a special school from Christ Church CE Academy.

To donate to the go fund me appeal go to https:// www.gofundme.com/help-fund-little-oakleys-funeral-x