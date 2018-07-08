Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens is predicting an end to the hot temperatures of this weekend – but says another heatwave could be on the horizon.

Sunday’s temperatures hit 28°C (82°F) but Monday will see cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures, and the odd shower can’t be ruled out.

Paul said highs of 23°C (73°F) could be expected on Monday but the rest of the week would be dry and very warm.

He said the temperatures could return to this weekend’s levels by the end of the week and that could spark off some thunderstorms.

Next weekend could be nice enough but it could turn unsettled the week after – just in time for the school summer holidays.

However, don’t despair! Paul said the weather models were suggesting another heatwave for the end of July into August, drawing parallels with the scorching – but drought-ridden – summer of 1976.