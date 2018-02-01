Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prostitute has appeared in court accused of inviting a lesbian back to her house then assaulting her.

Heavily-pregnant Shabana Ellis, a drug addict who claims to have been clean for more than a month, brought Nikita Throupe to her house and they got into a fight.

Ellis had pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, but not guilty to robbery.

She was due to go on trial on Wednesday but instead all parties agreed to a Newton hearing, which means that without a jury a judge decides which side is telling the truth.

During cross-examination, Miss Throupe told Leeds Crown Court that she was alcohol dependent and on May 1 last year, she was drinking alone in the Station Hotel in Dewsbury and started socialising with Ellis.

They kissed and Ellis invited her back to her house.

She claims that when a male friend of the defendant’s picked them up, the atmosphere changed and when she got to the house in Beckett Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, Ellis locked the door, pushed her up the stairs and beat her up.

She said that Ellis’ on-off boyfriend Ryan Dufton was laying in bed watching the fight and afterwards, she was made to stay while Ellis cleaned up her blood.

At one point, she suggested Ellis should have also been charged with kidnapping and Ellis laughed in the dock.

In her cross-examination, Ellis admitted that she had a £150-a-day drug habit and was ‘rattling.’

The 37-year-old claimed that the pair arranged to meet in the pub and pretend to put on a ‘lesbian show’ for her client, who she called David, to get money.

She also claimed that he gave them £50 each to watch them kiss and as soon as they got the money, they went back to her house and bought £110 worth of heroin and cocaine.

But she said: “Once the crack kicked in, she lost it. She kicked me on the back of the head. She donkey kicked me on the bed.

“That’s when I jumped up and retailated. She were in my home. I was not going to stand for that.”

She added: “She must have thought I was going to have a relationship with her. She’s had a thing for me for years. That’s why I’m here today.”

Ellis claimed that afterwards Miss Throupe wanted to go back to David’s house to get more money for drugs. But because he gets paid on Fridays, there are a lot of people at his house at the weekends and, rolling her eyes, she added: “David said he didn’t have no more money left because there was another girl there.”

Adjourning the case until Friday pending a report from the probation service, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: “You are not going to go to prison. I want to find an alternative way of dealing with you that will benefit you. That will not be prison.”