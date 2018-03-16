The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has upgraded its warning of snow and ice in Huddersfield from yellow to amber.

Meteorologists have forecast up to a 90% chance of heavy snow on Saturday as temperatures fall to as low as -3°C.

It is forecast to snow throughout most of the day with several hours of heavy snow.

Temperatures will remain below freezing on Sunday with heavy snow during the early part of the day.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The 'Mini Beast from the East' is likely to bring winds of up to 50mph, blizzards and snow drifts, the Met Office has said.

Untreated roads, pavements and paths are likely to because icy and dangerous.

Delays are expected on the roads and some train services and flights may be affected, the Met Office said.

There is also the risk of rural areas becoming cut off and slips and falls on icy surface.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected."

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens warned that some travel should be avoided.

He said: "Anyone with travel plans late Saturday or Sunday a.m. should consider them carefully especially if trans-Pennine or to the East.

"Travel should be considered only if essential.

"Some village may become isolated over the Pennines at times due to drifting."

The Mini Beast from the East is so-named following the Beast from the East that struck Britain two weeks ago.

The weather system from Siberia brought to Huddersfield some of the most severe weather in decades.