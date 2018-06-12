Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is what remains of a van after a blaze in Highburton this morning.

A van parked close to Gregory Playing Fields, off Burton Acres Lane in Highburton , burst into flames at around 8.45am.

Resident John Gee said: “The owner’s son was using the new skate park while his father looked on when the incident occurred.

“The fire destroyed the braking system and the blazing van rolled backwards into a neighbouring garden where the hedge prevented it from striking the house.

“The fire brigade quickly extinguished the blaze but the vehicle is clearly a write off.”