Fed-up train passengers have described “hellish” journeys to and from Manchester following timetable changes.

Furious commuters are at their wits’ end with cancelled and delayed trains, overcrowding and inconvenient departure/arrival times.

The Examiner joined commuters at Huddersfield as they waited for early-morning trains to Manchester and beyond.

Office worker Jay, 48, from Huddersfield described trips to work in Warrington as “absolutely horrendous” due to timetable changes which have forced him to leave home 20 minutes earlier on a morning.

“I used to be able to get to Warrington from Huddersfield in an hour, on one train,” he said. “Now I have to get two trains and it takes an hour and a half or more. One night it took me two hours and 17 minutes to get home.

“It is chaos and it’s a disgrace.”

Some days he has to “run like a maniac” to catch connections which he claimed are poorly timed. Last week he was forced to endure a difficult trip from Warrington to Manchester.

“It was stiflingly hot and there were only two carriages. They were both rammed full.”

Linda Flanagan, who was waiting at Huddersfield for a train to Birmingham on Tuesday morning, said the recent problems had affected her daughter who works as a hairdresser in Leeds.

“Trains have not been turning up on time,” she said. “It just seems to be a big cock-up. How have they made such a mess? They should have planned for the impact and looked at all the risks.”

She said her daughter had lost faith in the trains and had started using a ‘quick bus’ which calls at Ainley Top on its way to Leeds - although it does sometimes get caught in traffic jams.

“She’s on the phone all the time checking for train delays,” she said. “She gets the quick bus when it doesn’t look good on the trains.”

Simon Hartley, 31, from Slaithwaite, described his daily commute to Manchester as “awful” and “grim” since the timetables were changed.

He has found himself waiting around in Manchester for up to an hour because of delayed evening services.

“The 17.47 from Manchester was cancelled on Friday and Monday and there wasn’t a train until 18.47,” he said. “They are not prepared to stop other services so I was stranded in Manchester for an hour.”

Despite the problems he has noticed that the standard of trains has recently improved to “cleaner and newer” models on the TransPennine route.

The recent chaos has led to newspapers across the North - including the Examiner and the Manchester Evening News - to take a united stand to say ‘enough is enough’ and to call on Prime Minister Theresa May to summon transport chiefs to 10 Downing Street for an emergency summit to devise an action plan to get the region moving again.

MPs have backed the campaign, with Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman saying: “Great campaign by Northern newspapers and other media calling for Theresa May to take action on huge crisis on our local railways.”