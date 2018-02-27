The video will start in 8 Cancel

When the temperature falls to 0°C or below local authorities have an extra responsibility towards their homeless sleepers.

A policy called the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) kicks in.

When SWEP is in place the council must find overnight beds for all homeless sleepers within the local authority.

With temperatures hovering around and below 0°C SWEP is currently in place in Kirklees and it is expected to remain in place for the rest of the week.

Kirklees Cabinet Member for Adults and Public Health, Clr Cathy Scott, said: "Kirklees SWEP remains in place today.

"We will be checking forecasts daily (as forecasts can change markedly).

"Currently, it is likely for the SWEP to remain for the rest of this week."

So what is the law governing the care of rough sleepers in extreme weather? How does Kirklees Council decide when to enact SWEP?

What emergency overnight accommodation does the council provide for homeless people?

And is there any help beyond what the council provides?

What is the law governing the care of rough sleepers in extreme weather?

According to charity Homeless Link there is NO legal obligation for councils to provide accommodation for rough sleepers in extreme weather.

But most councils feel they have a moral duty to safeguard their homeless when temperatures fall below freezing; no council wants someone to freeze to death of its streets.

Therefore councils share a common policy of providing overnight beds for rough sleepers if temperatures fall to 0°C or below.

How does Kirklees Council decide when to enact SWEP?

The council will check weather forecasts and if temperatures are forecast to be 0°C or below for three consecutive nights SWEP kicks in.

What emergency overnight accommodation does the council provide for homeless people?

The council will provide a bed for one night for every rough sleeper for every day SWEP remains in place.

Kirklees Council works with several providers of emergency accommodation including the Single Homeless Hostel, Clare Hill, which has six emergency beds in the communal room.

And is there any help beyond what the council provides?

Organisations such as Swan Lane Project, Lockwood; The WISH Project, Birkby and Horton Housing Association, Springwood, provide temporary accommodation for homeless people. For more details click here .

While it doesn't offer accommodation, Huddersfield Mission, Lord Street, does run an evening cafe offering free meals for homeless people from Monday to Friday (6pm to 8.30pm) from mid-November to the end of March.