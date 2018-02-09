Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green and Lib Dem councillors have confirmed they will not support Labour’s 6% council tax hike.

The two smaller parties have joined the Conservatives in rejecting the idea of taking an extra 1% from taxpayers.

The news casts serious doubt over whether Labour can secure enough votes at its budget setting meeting on Wednesday evening to enact the plan – reported to be worth an extra £1.6m to the borough.

The three opposition groups and independents have a total of 36 seats compared to Labour’s 33.

Labour also has one member on maternity leave.

This means Labour is likely to need help from the borough’s four independent councillors to have its budget passed.

A number of scenarios exist, depending on which councillors turn up to the town hall meeting and whether or not independent members decide to abstain, support or vote against Labour.

What the Liberal Democrats say:

The Lib Dems alternative budget say Kirklees Council should defer 1% of the rise until 2019/20.

They claim the £1.6m forfeited can be offset by extra business rates the council will get from taking part in the Leeds City Region’s business rates pilot.

The project allows the councils involved to keep 100% of their business rates instead of having to send half the money back to the government.

The Lib Dems also oppose plans to increase parking charges and introduce them in places that are currently free.

Their list of 10 demands also requests a halt to increasing burial fees, more street cleaning cash, a reduction in the £1.9m library cuts to only £1m, and £100,000 for hosting community events and festivals.

They also suggest a £36,000 cut to the cash used to pay councillors with leadership responsibilities, such as cabinet members and people who chair committees and panels.

Kirklees Liberal Democrat leader Clr Nicola Turner said: “Many people are struggling; prices are going up while wages are stagnant.

“No-one wants to see huge increases in council tax, especially when they can’t see where their hard earned cash is being spent!

“But we recognise that times are still difficult for the council.

“Government funding has been cut year on year, people are getting older and there is increasing demand for services.

“We must ensure that we continue to look after the most vulnerable in society and that we invest in improving our Children’s Services.

“We also need to listen to people and ensure that we don’t forget about other services that people see as vital – such as libraries and street cleaning.

“Lib Dems believe that we can achieve this with a 5% increase in council tax rather than the 6% proposed by Labour.”

She added: “Local roads are crumbling with patches on patches in many areas.

“We are proposing extra money for resurfacing local roads – not to be used for filling potholes but properly re-surfacing unclassified roads.

“We want to see a council that listens and communicates with its residents, empowering people and communities.

“We want a council that is caring and supportive. We also want to see a bold and innovative council with a strategic vision and dynamic plans for our villages and towns.

“This is not the direction in which Kirklees Labour is taking us!”

What the Green Party say:

The Green Party, who also suggest a 4.99% council tax rise, have called for the council to boost its fleet of electric vehicles from its current one to more than 130 over the next two years, along with the creation of a network of electric charging hubs.

It also calls for more to be done to tackle homelessness, an increase in traffic calming measures and for the playgrounds that were removed in Newsome and Golcar to be put back.

Leader of the three Greens, Clr Andrew Cooper, said: “The aim of our budget amendment is to address just some of the social, environmental and financial issues that affect the council.

“What this amendment cannot do is solve all the problems faced by the council and the people who live within its boundaries.

“It takes the council forward and provides it with some of the vision and direction that it needs.”