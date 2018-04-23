The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the “runaway” Huddersfield travel agent at the centre of a fraud probe.

Atif Hafeez, 41, who provided a money transfer service from premises in Birkby , has disappeared and his shop has closed.

His wife, Rizwana Hafeez, who says her husband left her and their two children in August last year, told the Examiner that Hafeez had left her £20,000 in debt following a complaint by a customer.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

And another customer Asif Tanvir says he lost almost £1,000 after flights booked through Hafeez, of Atif Tours and Travels Ltd, to Dubai and Pakistan were cancelled the night before he and his wife were due to fly.

Mr Tanvir and his wife Ambreen were left disappointed and angry when they arrived at Manchester Airport on March 11 to be told their Emirates flight tickets had been cancelled the night before. Mr Tanvir was told that the tickets had been refunded to a credit card.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating a report relating to fraud by false representation which involved plane tickets which had been purchased and later cancelled.