Calderdale may be on track to becoming the best borough in the north.

That’s according to the council’s annual performance review report, which will be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting on Monday, June 11.

There has been good progress over the last 12 months on priority areas that make a difference to local people, including:

A reduction of over 50% in the time between a child becoming looked after and moving in with an adoptive family.

A 13% increase in the take-up of two-year-old early education funding over the last two years, placing Calderdale 20th in the country.

An increase in Superfast Broadband coverage to 93.6%, and more Calderdale residents having basic digital skills (77% of adults).

A 3% reduction in people aged over 65 receiving long-term social care, with improvements in choice and independence for our more vulnerable residents.

One-third less waste being sent to landfill in 2017/18 than the year before.

Clr Jane Scullion , Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Performance and Business Change, said: “We’re delighted that Calderdale is now ranked 5th out of 20 northern boroughs – up two places from last year. This means we’re performing well on key actions that have the biggest impact on local people’s lives. We know there are also areas for improvement, and we’ll continue to strive to get better. Priorities for 2018/19 include stepping up action on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.”