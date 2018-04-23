Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Puzzled drivers have realised something is different about a stretch of moorland road above Holmfirth.

They contacted the Examiner after spotting the road was missing something ... its cats eyes.

But Kirklees Council has revealed why they have vanished.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council is making preparations for the resurfacing of Greenfield Road which is due to take place this spring. Current best practice is to remove cats eyes and then reset them at the higher road level once the resurfacing has taken place. This makes sure that they are correctly spaced and guarantees they are prominent and visible for road users. We will reuse as many of the existing cats eyes as possible and only replace those that are worn or no longer effective.

“We used to mask the cats eyes before applying the new surface and uncover them immediately after but this, at times, compromised the advance visibility of the stud due to the slight change in road level.

“The council’s aim is to make sure roads are as safe as possible and we believe that the newly dressed and sealed surface with prominent cats eye studs should enhance the safety of this road.”