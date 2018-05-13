The people of the Colne Valley absolutely love Golcar Lily Day.
That was the clear message from another successful event - the 12th since the event was first started.
Based in the centre of Golcar it’s a real community day out with all the churches opening to put on morning coffee and afternoon teas.
The event featured a procession which included classic cars, Stockport Morris Dancers, Golcar-based True Talent Theatre Group and Thwaites Brewery dray pulled by cart horses.
The theme this year was dance, art, music and poetry.
Lily Group chairman Sue Starr said: “It’s just so great to see people enjoying themselves wherever we looked. It’s become a great community occasion.”
Dozens of volunteers are involved in making the event such a success.
Sue added: “We have to work hard fundraising all year to put the event on and apply for grants. We are very lucky with the support we get.”