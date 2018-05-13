Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of the Colne Valley absolutely love Golcar Lily Day.

That was the clear message from another successful event - the 12th since the event was first started.

Based in the centre of Golcar it’s a real community day out with all the churches opening to put on morning coffee and afternoon teas.

The event featured a procession which included classic cars, Stockport Morris Dancers, Golcar-based True Talent Theatre Group and Thwaites Brewery dray pulled by cart horses.

The theme this year was dance, art, music and poetry.

Lily Group chairman Sue Starr said: “It’s just so great to see people enjoying themselves wherever we looked. It’s become a great community occasion.”



Dozens of volunteers are involved in making the event such a success.

Sue added: “We have to work hard fundraising all year to put the event on and apply for grants. We are very lucky with the support we get.”