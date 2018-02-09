Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only “waterboarding” or “torture” would be worse for residents than allowing a landfill plan in their community, a councillor has claimed.

Passions ran high as residents and a ward councillor urged planners to refuse a project which would require 18 truckloads of rubble to be dumped every day for at least two years.

An unusual planning proposal at Heckmondwike prompted strong words at a Kirklees Council planning committee from Clr Viv Kendrick and the affected residents who were battling to block it.

The plan involved tipping more than 130,000 tonnes of rubble into a long abandoned rail line between Walkley Lane and Brunswick Street, close to the town centre.

The developer behind the scheme estimated the in-fill project would require 18 40-tonne wagon deliveries each day – almost 7,000 lorry loads in total – into a small residential area.

Once completed residents would also have to cope with more than a year of construction as up to 96 new homes are built.

Clr Kendrick, a cabinet member attending the meeting in her capacity as a Heckmondwike councillor, lashed out at the idea.

She asked if it was “reasonable” to expect hundreds of residents and thousands of motorists “to cope with 40 tonne lorries, 18 times a day?”

“That’s before any house building has started,” she added.

She concluded: “Apart from waterboarding or some other form of torture, I don’t think you could have a worse impact on residents!”

People living near to the proposal were also fired up.

One told the committee: “We want you to understand the depth of anger and outrage at this.

“Nobody wants it – 181 written objections have been sent in.

“If you’re retired you don’t want this noise day in, day out, for two years.

“Shift workers won’t be able to get any sleep.”

A second resident said the site was “landlocked” and many other “hair brained” ideas for the plot had fallen away after the access issues were discovered.

“Massive wagons are not something the area can cope with,” he said.

A third resident said he had completed his own traffic survey and concluded the disruption would be intolerable.

He referred the committee to recent news that the B6117 through Heckmondwike – which the wagons would have to use – was the ninth most congested road in the country.

“Can you imagine the chaos caused by 18 wagons a day?” he asked.

Councillors on the committee were similarly scathing of the idea.

Clr Carole Pattison said: “If this was a quarry application as opposed to in-fill, there’s no way we would even consider it with houses so close by.

“I find it gobsmacking that it’s even being considered.”

Clr Bill Armer said he was “not convinced” the project could be done in two years and predicted the developer would be asking for planning extensions “ad-nauseam.”

Clr Donald Firth said: “The bottom line is, it’s not very well thought out.”

Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee, Clr Steve Hall, who also represents Heckmondwike, summed up saying: “There’s not a right lot going for this application.”

The architect of the scheme criticised the council planning team and claimed they had refused to open negotiations about how to overcome access and highway problems.

But the committee unanimously agreed to follow planning officers’ recommendations and refuse permission.