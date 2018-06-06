Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s the first look at a ‘new look’ Halifax town centre.

The photos reveal the £150m transformation plans which includes a Piece Gardens next to the Piece Hall, massive transformation of the railway station, a new leisure centre and pedestrianisation around the town centre by 2022.

Artists impressions show how the town centre will be re-shaped, with new bus and cycle routes, major road changes as part of a “northern gateway” which includes Dean Clough, North Bridge Leisure Centre and Broad Street Plaza and development of new public spaces at Bull Green.

The area from the A629 Huddersfield Road into Halifax town centre, plus the railway station, is set for a massive overhaul, plus there will be the Piece Gardens in the Piece Hall quarter in front of the Square Chapel.

Halifax Swimming Pool is set to shut and North Bridge Leisure Centre next to Sainsbury’s in the town centre will be expanded to combine a leisure centre and swimming pool.

Calderdale Council believes that when complete the project, dubbed the Next Chapter, will bring an annual economic benefit of £150 million to the area, create around 2,000 jobs, ultimately adding £2.4 billion per year to the borough’s economy.

It summarises: “Our vision is all about creating a place where people want to live, visit, study and work. A place where businesses want to locate. A place that attracts investment and interest from a whole range of sectors.

“We’re building on our heritage, our fine architecture, our vibrant business sector and our strong communities.”

Of the Piece Gardens, Calderdale says: “We’re introducing a new public square, Piece Gardens.

“Piece Gardens will be created outside of the Square Chapel, which will require closure of the Square Road. The public square will provide enhanced pedestrian and cycle access from the Rail Station to Halifax town centre.”

Among the changes planned for the town’s railway station are a new station building, re-opening a platform and a new car park.

The finishing touches are being put to the Next Chapter plans before a full business case for funding is submitted to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is providing funding for highway improvements to the A629 Huddersfield-Halifax road.

It comes after the transformation of the Piece Hall and a new Central Library, both of which are complete and open to the public. In the nearby Square Chapel Arts Centre has also had a multi-million pound regeneration.