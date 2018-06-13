The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the UK’s best-known sportswear retailers has been banned from installing its signs in Huddersfield town centre.

Footasylum, a streetwear and trainer store chain with 65 shops across Britain, is in hot water after Kirklees Council planning officials refused it permission to put up its corporate signs.

The only problem is that it installed them months ago before asking for approval.

The shop, on the corner of King Street and Cross Church Street, opened last February following the closure of the Morrison’s M Local outlet in late 2016.

But planning officers have now revealed they consider the illuminated green signs to be unacceptable.

They say they are “unsympathetic and inappropriate”, as the building, which also used to house a Burger King, is a Grade 2 listed former Burns Tavern pub.

The premises are also within the Huddersfield Conservation Area.

Planning officers also say they consider the signs to be dangerous.

A report announcing the refusal of permission, says: “Externally or internally illuminated signs can cause a distraction or danger to road users.

“As such the council would be resistant to any illuminated signs which may distract drivers in heavily pedestrianised areas.”

The council’s decision notice says “significant revisions” to the look of the sign would be required for it to pass their tests.

Footasylum declined to answer the Examiner’s inquiry as to why it did not apply for permission before it opened.

A spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with the council’s decision and are reviewing our next steps.”

The retailer’s planning struggles come fewer than two years on from a similar problem for Ugarit restaurant, on nearby Cross Church Street.

Ghassan Bateha, owner of the Syrian and Lebanese venue, was told his wooden panelled sign was out of keeping with planning rules and was ordered to take it down.

Mr Bateha was saved when councillors stepped in and over-ruled the decision of planning officers.

Clr Andrew Cooper, whose Newsome ward covers the town centre, was one of those who intervened.

Clr Cooper said he again found it hard to understand how certain businesses could be picked out when there were already a number of unattractive signs on Cross Church Street.

He said: “Last time, when I referred it to the planning committee, I pointed out that there were various other places which had signs that could in no way be regarded as heritage.

“The planning department has really got to think about how things look in the real world.

“If they had some kind of masterplan for the town centre that’s fine – but they don’t.

“So picking out applications in this way looks totally incongruous. It’s a nonsensical thing to do.”

Paul Kemp, service director – economy, regeneration and culture at Kirklees Council, said: "The council recently refused retrospective advertisement consent for a projecting internally illuminated sign at the Footasylum store.

"The applicant has a right of appeal to the planning inspectorate which, if exercised, must be logged within eight weeks of the decision.

"Planning officers will contact the applicant to understand their intentions in light of the decision surrounding the sign."