Drop-in sessions to explain to residents how major changes to the A629 Huddersfield/Halifax road will affect their lives for ever will start from Monday.

The sessions hosted by Kirklees Council will run between Monday and all through June to Friday, June 29.

Government funding will enable transport improvements costing millions of pounds to be made along the A629 – a key route between the two towns dogged by delays, congestion and poor air quality.

The hope is that the improvements could create a whopping 1,740 jobs by 2026, relieve congestion, reduce journey times for general traffic as well as improving pedestrian and cycling accessibility.

Phase 5 of the scheme has identified four locations where improvements are proposed along the A629 between Huddersfield town centre and Ainley Top roundabout.

These are:

* Blacker Road junction: Edgerton Road/Edgerton Grove Road, New North Road/Blacker Road

* Cavalry Arms junction: East Street/Birkby Road/Halifax Road

* Prince Royd: Between Cavalry Arms pub junction and Birchencliffe Hill Road

* Ainley Top: Yew Tree Road to Ainley Top roundabout

Steven Hanley, Economic Resilience Project Officer for Kirklees, said in a letter to residents that the proposals for the work which is due to start in early 2020, included:

* Road widening between Cedar Avenue and Queens Road

* Road widening on Blacker Road towards the junction

* Prohibiting parking on the highway in and around the junction

* Banning of the right turn from Edgerton Road into Edgerton Grove Road

This will mean that residents who live on Blacker Road or New North Road near the junction and currently park on the road will no longer be able to do so.

Although such residents have no automatic right to park outside their homes Mr Hanley says attempts will be made “to find a solution.”

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lindley, Lib Dem), said: “When delivered the overall scheme will dramatically improve the flow of traffic on the A629 and associated junctions.

“There will be disruption and it is hoped that solutions can be found to deal with individual issues along with the provision of parking spaces for those that are lost.

“Traffic congestion in this area contributes to poor air quality, the scheme should minimise congestion and reduce emissions.

“National Air Quality Objectives are being breached currently and the area has been declared an Air Quality Management Area.”

A huge engineering project is halfway through on the Halifax side of the A629 designed to improve the horrendous traffic congestion currently experienced by motorists heading into Halifax and up Elland bypass to Ainley Top at peak times. An amazing 40,000 vehicles use the road each day.

The drop-in sessions are as follows:

* June 4-29 Various Huddersfield Library (opening times) and Art Gallery (plans exhibition)

* Friday, June 15, 3-7pm Church of Latter-day Saints, Halifax Road

* Wednesday, June 20, 3-7pm Huddersfield Town Hall, Ramsden Street

* Thursday, June 21, 3-7pm Gledholt Methodist Church, Edgerton Grove Road

* Thursday, June 28, 3-7pm Gledholt Methodist Church, Edgerton Grove Road

* Friday, June 29, 3-7pm Church of Latter-day Saints, Halifax Road