Ever seen a tree sporting a wolly jumper?

During the hottest month of the year so far, fabric artist Yoo Kang has decorated 16 trees in the Pavilion Theatre Park at Oldfield Lane in Heckmondwike in warm, colourful knitted and crocheted items.

The South Korean British artist, a member of Huddersfield Textile Society and graduate in textile design for fashion and interiors from the University of Huddersfield , decided to create the unusual artwork – called Shoddy and Mungo – in recognition of the town’s connections with textiles going back more than 150 years.

Some of the decorative items have been hung from branches while in other cases fabrics have been wrapped around tree trunks.

The launch of the “exhibition” was attended by guests including Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin and former Huddersfield Textile Society president Bill Skidmore .

One admirer of her work posted on Facebook: “You have brightened up Heckmondwike you magnificent crazy human.”

A notice on one of the trees explaining the exhibition said: “The park was the site of one of Heckmondwike’s cinemas and through this project, the artist hopes to once again transform a vibrant social area for families and friends.

“The aim of the performance is to rekindle pride for the town’s past as well as fostering new opportunities and hopes for the future.”