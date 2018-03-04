Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A building society with roots in Huddersfield has launched a drive to recruit up to 24 apprentices.

Yorkshire Building Society, which has branches in Huddersfield town centre, Lindley, Honley, Slaithwaite and Brighouse, is offering apprenticeships in areas including IT, customer services, project management and cyber security mainly as its main office sites in Bradford and Leeds,

The move comes with the start of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on Monday, March 5.

Apprentices at the building society are paid above the Living Wage and are recruited on a permanent contract, which entitles them to the same benefits as a non-apprentice.

The society’s apprenticeship programme recently won the category of Newcomer Large Employer of the Year at the National Apprenticeship Awards. The society is also named in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service.

Andy Tupman, emerging talent manager at the society, said: “We’re committed to providing great career pathways for our apprentices and fostering an inclusive culture for them to thrive.

“For us, there’s no such thing as a typical apprentice. You could be just out of school, looking to change your career, newly graduated or just out of retirement. There’s no average age, no average background and no experience required. We would much rather find applicants with the right values and passion for exceeding customer expectations.”

For more information or to apply, go to www.ybscareers.co.uk . Applications close on Thursday, May 31.