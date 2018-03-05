Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fourteen people have the chance to become a qualified swimming teacher at a fraction of the normal cost.

Those selected in a scheme run by Calderdale Council and The Swimming Trust will be able to attend Swim England Level 1 (Swimming Assistant Teaching) and Level 2 (Swimming Teacher) courses for £100 – the combined cost of the courses is normally over £1,000.

The funding will be provided by The Swimming Trust, a charitable organisation which aims to get more people swimming more often.

People wanting to do the courses must live in Calderdale.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services Clr Susan Press said: “This is a fantastic opportunity if you’re looking for a new challenge or just want to be able to teach this vital life skill.

“Successful candidates can save over 90% on the Swim England course fees and take part in training that could be the start of a new career.”

The level 1 course will run from Monday, April 9 to Thursday, April 12 from 10am-7pm and the level 2 course will be from Sunday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 30 from 10am-7pm during the week and 10am-3pm at weekends.

Those chosen must be available to attend every session.

Candidates need to be at least 16 at the start of the course and will also need to complete a total of 30 hours shadow teaching (10 after Level 1 and 20 after Level 2).

Contact Martin Bradbury, Calderdale Council’s Swimming Development Manager who will send out application forms and answer any questions people may have. Martin can be contacted at martin.bradbury@calderdale.gov.uk or on 01422 343106.

The closing date for application forms is Wednesday, March 8 and interviews will take place in the week commencing Monday, March 12.