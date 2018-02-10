Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drugs have been taken off the streets of West Yorkshire after a dealer brought attention to himself.

The man was seen speeding in a blue Vauxhall van and carried on even when police tried to stop him.

He quickly abandoned the car and fled on foot, leaving behind his van and also several plastic bags of cannabis all neatly packaged up and ready to deliver to drug users.

Although the van was stopped in Bradford, the drugs could potentially have been destined for anywhere in West Yorkshire.

Inquiries are now ongoing to trace the man who was driving the van.

The pursuit was carried out by officers from West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit who said: “Vehicle seen travelling at speed on Beckside Road in Bradford. Requested to stop but failed to do so. Abandoned after a few minutes and driver made off on foot. Class B drugs left behind, clearly marked up for delivery.”