The Huddersfield Town Foundation has a new goal in sight.

The foundation is looking to support small community-based projects in Kirklees through its new Go For It Grant scheme.

Go For It Grant will support projects run by organisations, youth groups and charities that bring benefits to their local communities.

Original and innovative projects will be supported by grants up to £1,000 per application while newly-formed groups can only apply up to £500.

To be eligible for a grant, groups must demonstrate a genuine community focused project and complete a short application form.

Contact 01484 503773, email goforit@htafcfoundation.com or download a form at www.htafcfoundation.com .

Once an application has been submitted the Foundation’s Go For It Fund panel will discuss it and successful applicants will hear back within two months.

Operations and events manager at the Town Foundation, Julie Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to announce our brand new Go For It Grant scheme so we can make a further difference in the community.

“Since the re-launch of the Town Foundation we have been working hard to make more of an impact in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas so having the ability to support other local projects is really exciting.

“If you think that your project demonstrates a genuine impact on the community then please get in contact with us.”