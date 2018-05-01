Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s one way to get your area cleaned up ... get offenders to do it.

People convicted in the courts and given Community Payback sentences get sent on a range of manual tasks, including removing graffiti, litter picking, clearing parks and cemeteries, renovating buildings and work in charity shops.

Now the company that runs the scheme wants to hear from people who believe the offenders can make a difference to community projects in their areas.

Offenders working in their communities after being sentenced for criminal offences have contributed tens of thousands of hours in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), which is responsible for supervising offenders on Community Payback and ensuring they comply with their sentence and the orders of the court, delivered more than 32,627 hours in the first quarter of 2018.

With the national wage standing at £7.83 that equates to more than £250,000 of work.

Magistrates or judges can sentence offenders to carry out anything from 40 to 300 hours of unpaid work as part of their order. Community Payback must include a minimum of a day’s work – lasting at least seven hours – once a week.

All projects combine hard work and the chance for the participant to develop skills. It is also a punishment as the individual is giving up their time to carry out the work.

Community sentences can be given for crimes including damaging property, benefit fraud and assault. They are often handed out by judges and magistrates when the offender is appearing at court for the first time or when it is thought such a sentence may be more likely to stop an offender committing crimes than a prison sentence.

Martin Davies, chief executive of West Yorkshire CRC, said: “Community payback provides a tough, effective and visible punishment requiring people to undertake challenging work while giving something back to communities where they live.

“It also provides an opportunity for people to turn their experience into a positive one by picking up new skills that can help them towards paid employment and leading more stable, positive and crime-free lives.”

* The Community Payback Team in West Yorkshire would like to hear about other projects which residents think will make a real difference to their community. Go to http://www.hlnycrc.co.uk/what-we-do/community-payback/nominate-community-payback