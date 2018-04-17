Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is launching a life-saving app which maps all the 1,288 defibrillators across the county.

The Save a Life app tells you the location of your nearest defibrillator which are often in cabinets on the external walls of buildings and provides cardiopulmonary resuscitation guidance in the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

The app is designed to make members of the public aware of their nearest defibrillator as well as highlighting communities which don’t have a life-saving device.

Paul Stevens, Head of Community Resilience at Yorkshire Ambulance Service , said: “There has been a staggering increase in the number of defibrillators across Yorkshire. Four years ago there were 100 and today there are 1,288. This app plots all the defibrillators so members of the public can familiarise themselves with the location of their nearest device.”

But he added: “The app should not be used in an emergency. In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest you should still call 999 and will then be told the location of your nearest defibrillator and the code needed to access it. We would encourage members of the public to proactively use the app to locate their nearest defibrillator so that they can be prepared for an emergency situation.”

A cardiac arrest happens when a person’s heart stops pumping blood around their body and to their brain. The earlier a patient can receive CPR and a shock from a defibrillator, the greater their chance of survival.

The Save a Life app, which is iOS and Android compatible and free to download, was originally developed for South Central Ambulance Service by its partner, O2, and uses GPS functionality to show the location of the nearest defibrillator from wherever the user is in Yorkshire.

As well as storing the details of the 1,288 defibrillators across Yorkshire, the app contains videos which demonstrate how to carry out CPR on adults, children and infants, along with a myth-buster section that dispels the most commonly held misconceptions about the risks of attempting CPR.

A defibrillator and its secure storage cabinet cost around £1,400. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity provides part-funding grants for the kit, along with various other organisations including the British Heart Foundation.

The links to the apps are:

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/save-a-life/id1086609515?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.nhs.scas.aed