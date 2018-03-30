Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Money is on offer for projects and organisations working with older people in Kirklees.

They can apply for up to £6,000 and this could be for anything ranging from a contribution towards operating expenses to project costs and equipment purchases. The money will come from One Community, the Kirklees Community Foundation’s ‘Midway Equities Fund’ which provides grants for voluntary groups.

Applications must be made by Wednesday, May 23.

Last year, the fund supported 19 local groups, including St Hilda’s Luncheon Club in Cowcliffe, Huddersfield which was awarded £1,000 for replacement kitchen windows.

Other successful applicants included Better Future for the Blind, who received £1,950 to establish a holiday club and Slaithwaite Friendship Club who were awarded £1,650 as a contribution towards outings and entertainment.

The application form is completed entirely online and is accessible from the Midway Equities Fund page, on the Foundation’s website: www.one-community.org.uk .

If any group has difficulty using the internet, they can contact the Foundation for a paper application form.

Successful groups will be contacted in June.

For more information contact One Community on 01484 468397.